Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 2023-24 sezonu 27. hafta maçında sahasında İspanyol ekibi Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz’i 111-96 mağlup ederek 16. galibiyetine imza attı.
Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik
Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser, Tomislav Hordov, Arturas Sukys
Fenerbahçe Beko: Calathes 11, Dorsey 4, Noua 7, Hayes-Davis 19, Sertaç Şanlı 8, Motley 11, Biberovic 17, Sestina 14, Guduric 13, Wilbekin 1, Papagiannis 6
Başantrenör: Sarunas Jasikevicius
Baskonia: Marinkovic 18, Miller-McIntyre 8, Diez 15, Costello 9, Moneke 14, Howard 4, Kotsar 2, Sedekerskis 9, Theodore 11, Rogkavopoulos 6
Başantrenör: Dusko Ivanovic
1. Periyot: 32-34 (Baskonia lehine)
Devre: 55-54 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 78-78
