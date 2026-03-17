Microsoft'un oyun hizmeti Xbox Game Pass'e mart ayı boyunca yeni oyunlar dahil olacak. Açıklandığı üzere 17 Mart itibarıyla platforma yeni oyunlar ekleniyor. DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party ile başlayan süreç 18 Mart'ta South of Midnight ve The Alters ile devam edecek.

Platforma her ay yeni oyunlar dahil oluyor ve oyunseverler aldıkları abonelik ile yüzlerce oyunu tek bir platformdan tek bir ücretle oynayabiliyor.

İşte mart ve nisan aylarında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar:

17 Mart

DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party

18 Mart

South of Midnight

The Alters

19 Mart

Disco Elysium- The Final Cut

24 Mart

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

25 Mart

Absolom

26 Mart

Nova Roma

30 Mart

The Long Dark

31 Mart

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

2 Nisan

Barbie Horse Trails

Clair Obscur Expedition 33

7 Nisan

Final Fantasy IV