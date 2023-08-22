Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Sistem Gereksinimleri Kaç GB?

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series ihtiyaç duyduğu sistem gereksinimleri oldukça az gözüküyor.Bu harika oyunu bilgisayarınızın çalıştıracağından şüphe duyuyorsanız, yanılıyorsunuz.Günümüz oyun bilgisayarlarına göre ortalama bir sistem gereksinime sahip olan Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series , sistem gereksinimleri aşağıdaki gibidir:

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series oyununun sistem Gereksinimleri aşağıdaki gibidir:

İşlemci : Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz

Bellek : 3 GB

İşletim Sistemi : Windows 7 64Bit Service Pack 1

Ekran Kartı : Nvidia GTS 450+ 1024MB+ VRAM

Depolama Alanı : 8 GB

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series yükleyebilmeniz için istenilen depolama alanı 8 GB yer kaplamaktadır.

Oyunun minimum şartlarda oynanabilmesi için 3 GB Ram sahibi olmalısınız.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Hangi Platformlarda oynanabiliyor?

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series oynunu kurup oynamak istiyorsanız aşağıda bulunan platformlardan birine sahip olmanız gerekir.Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series oyununun oynanabildiği platformlar;