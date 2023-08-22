Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series ihtiyaç duyduğu sistem gereksinimleri oldukça az gözüküyor.Bu harika oyunu bilgisayarınızın çalıştıracağından şüphe duyuyorsanız, yanılıyorsunuz.Günümüz oyun bilgisayarlarına göre ortalama bir sistem gereksinime sahip olan Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series , sistem gereksinimleri aşağıdaki gibidir:
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Sistem Gereksinimleri Kaç GB?
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series oyununun sistem Gereksinimleri aşağıdaki gibidir:
- İşlemci : Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz
- Bellek : 3 GB
- İşletim Sistemi : Windows 7 64Bit Service Pack 1
- Ekran Kartı : Nvidia GTS 450+ 1024MB+ VRAM
- Depolama Alanı : 8 GB
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Kaç GB Depolama Alanı İstiyor?
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series günümüz şartlarında herkes yükleyebileceği çok düşük depolama alanı istiyor..Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series yükleyebilmeniz için istenilen depolama alanı 8 GB yer kaplamaktadır.
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Kaç GB Ram İstiyor?
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series günümüz şartlarında oldukça düşük ram ihtiyacına sahip bir oyun.Oyunun minimum şartlarda oynanabilmesi için 3 GB Ram sahibi olmalısınız.
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Hangi Platformlarda oynanabiliyor?
Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series oynunu kurup oynamak istiyorsanız aşağıda bulunan platformlardan birine sahip olmanız gerekir.Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series oyununun oynanabildiği platformlar;
- PlayStation 4
- Nintendo Switch
- Xbox One
- Android
- Microsoft Windows
- iOS
- MacOS