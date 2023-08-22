NBA 2K13 Sistem Gereksinimleri Kaç GB? NBA 2K13 Sistem Gereksinimleri Kaç GB?

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series ihtiyaç duyduğu sistem gereksinimleri oldukça az gözüküyor.Bu harika oyunu bilgisayarınızın çalıştıracağından şüphe duyuyorsanız, yanılıyorsunuz.Günümüz oyun bilgisayarlarına göre ortalama bir sistem gereksinime sahip olan Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series , sistem gereksinimleri aşağıdaki gibidir:

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Sistem Gereksinimleri Kaç GB?

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series oyununun sistem Gereksinimleri aşağıdaki gibidir:

  • İşlemci : Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz
  • Bellek : 3 GB
  • İşletim Sistemi : Windows 7 64Bit Service Pack 1
  • Ekran Kartı : Nvidia GTS 450+ 1024MB+ VRAM
  • Depolama Alanı : 8 GB

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Kaç GB Depolama Alanı İstiyor?

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series günümüz şartlarında herkes yükleyebileceği çok düşük depolama alanı istiyor..Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series yükleyebilmeniz için istenilen depolama alanı 8 GB yer kaplamaktadır.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Kaç GB Ram İstiyor?

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series günümüz şartlarında oldukça düşük ram ihtiyacına sahip bir oyun.Oyunun minimum şartlarda oynanabilmesi için 3 GB Ram sahibi olmalısınız.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Hangi Platformlarda oynanabiliyor?

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series oynunu kurup oynamak istiyorsanız aşağıda bulunan platformlardan birine sahip olmanız gerekir.Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series oyununun oynanabildiği platformlar;

  • PlayStation 4
  • Nintendo Switch
  • Xbox One
  • Android
  • Microsoft Windows
  • iOS
  • MacOS