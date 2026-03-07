Amazon'un oyun servisi bir süre önce Luna olarak güncellenmişti. Buradan Prime üyelerine özel ücretsiz olarak oyunlar sağlanıyor. Bunlar arasına 13 oyun daha eklendi. Açıklandığı kadarıyla mart ayı boyunca oyunlar ücretsiz olarak sağlanacak. Oyunseverler de bu süre boyunca oyunları kütüphanesine ücretsiz ekleyecek.
Amazon Luna ile sunulan ücretsiz oyunlar:
- TinyTina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot (Epic Games Store)
- Tattoo Tycoon (Epic Games Store)
- Siege of Avalon (GOG Code)
- Total War: Rome II - Emperor Edition (12 Mart, Epic Games Store)
- Turmoil (12 Mart, Epic Games Store)
- Veil of Darkness (12 Mart, GOG Code)
- Mahokenshi - The Samurai Deckbuilder (12 Mart, GOG Code)
- Sir Questionnaire (19 Mart, GOG Code),
- Rebel Galaxy (19 Mart, GOG Code)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (26, Mart Epic Games Store)
- Chimp Quest: Spirit Isle (26, Mart Legacy Games Code)
- Phantasie Memorial Set (26, Mart GOG Code),
- Deep Sky Derelicts (26, Mart Amazon Games App)
Kaynak: Cumhuriyet Gazetesi