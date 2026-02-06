GeForce NOW için şubat ayı boyunca onlarca oyun dahil olacak. Listede eskiden yayınlanmış oyunlar olduğu gibi daha yeni çıkması beklenen oyunlar da olacak.
Bulut oyun hizmetine eklenecek oyunların tamamı ise şu şekilde olacak:
3 Şubat
Indika - Xbox
5 Şubat
Menace - Xbox, Steam
World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Anniversary Edition - Battle.net
PUBG: BLINDSPOT - Steam
6 Şubat
Carmageddon: Rogue Shift - Steam
Delta Force - Steam
Fallout Shelter - Steam
Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition - Steam, Xbox
Roadcraft - Steam
Wildgate - Epic Games
HumanitZ - Steam
12 Şubat
Disciples: Domination - Steam
13 Şubat
REANIMAL - Steam
Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Xbox
17 Şubat
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Xbox
Norse: Oath of Blood - Steam
18 Şubat
Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown - Steam
19 Şubat
Styx: Blades of Greed - Steam
20 Şubat
Ys X: Proud Nordics - Steam
26 Şubat
Resident Evil: Requiem - Steam
Şubat ayı boyunca platforma gelecek oyunlar:
DEVOUR - Steam
Torque Drift 2 - Steam
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power - Epic Games
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - Epic Games