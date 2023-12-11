Bu yükseltmelerin birçoğu tamamen ücretsizdir ve yalnızca dijital PS5 sürümünü PlayStation Store’dan talep etmenizi gerektirirken, diğerlerinin küçük bir ücreti veya başka bir şartı vardır. PS4’ten PS5’e yanınızda götürdüklerinizi seçmeyi kolaylaştırmaya yardımcı olmak için hepsini aşağıda yuvarladık ve gelecek en büyük güncellemelerden bazıları için tarihler ekledik.
Ek olarak, PS5’teki Game Boost özelliğini destekleyen oyunların bir listesini de sunduk; bu, PS4 oyunlarını tamamen PS5 yerel yazılıma yükseltmeden geliştirmeler sağlar.
Ücretsiz PS5 yükseltmelerine sahip oyunlar
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & Secret Fairy
- Balan Wonderworld
- Borderlands 3
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Bugsnax
- Concept Destruction
- Control (only for Ultimate Edition)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crimsonland
- Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5 version releasing late 2021)
- Cyber Shadow
- Dead by Daylight
- Destiny 2
- Dirt 5
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- Dreaming Sarah
- Final Fantasy XIV (May 25)
- Freddy Spaghetti
- Hitman 3
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Just Dance 2021 (physical version)
- Jydge
- King Oddball
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Nioh 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Outriders
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Planet Coaster
- Poker Club
- Praey For The Gods
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
- Resident Evil Village
- Ruinverse
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Shakedown: Hawaii
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Subnautica
- Subnautica: Below Zero
- Terminator: Resistance Enhanced
- Tesla Force
- The Elder Scrolls Online (June 8)
- The Pathless
- The Persistence (June 5)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Undead Horde
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Wreckfest (June 1)
- WRC 9
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Ücretli PS5 yükseltmelerine sahip oyunlar 10 $ ‘ı geçmiyor
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ($10)
Game Boost içeren PS4 oyunları veya PS5’te diğer yükseltmeler
- Blood & Truth
- Days Gone
- Firewall: Zero Hour
- Ghost of Tsushima
- God of War
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rocket League
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War