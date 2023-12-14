The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut sistem gereksinimleri (minimum)
- Bellek: 1 GB
- Grafik Kartı: NVIDIA GeForce 6600
- İşlemci: AMD Athlon 64 3000+
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut Dosya Boyutu: 15 GB
- İşletim Sistemi: Microsoft® Windows® / XP / Vista
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut sistem gereksinimleri (önerilen)
- Bellek: 4 GB
- Grafik Kartı: Intel Iris Pro 5200
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut İşlemcisi: Intel Core i5-650
- Dosya Boyutu: 25 GB
- İşletim Sistemi: OS X 10.8, 10.9, 10.10, MacOS 10.15 (Catalina) desteklenmez.
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut’ı Çalıştırabilir miyim? The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut sistem gereksinimleri, en az 1 GB RAM’e ihtiyacınız olacağını belirtir. En az bir NVIDIA GeForce 6600 grafik kartınız olması koşuluyla oyunu oynayabilirsiniz. The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut’ı çalıştırmak için en azından bir AMD Athlon 64 3000+ CPU gereklidir. Oyun dosyası boyutu açısından, en az 15 GB kullanılabilir boş disk alanına ihtiyacınız olacak.
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut, Microsoft® Windows® / XP / Vista ve üzeri ile PC sisteminde çalışacaktır. Ek olarak bir Mac versiyonuna sahiptir.